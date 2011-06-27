  1. Home
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Silverado 3500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,010
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle56.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Hitch Packageyes
Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Packageyes
Underbody Shieldsyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Packageyes
Duramax Plus Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Under Seat Storageyes
All Weather Floor Lineryes
Console Insert Organizer Trayyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room42.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Spray-On Bedliner Deleteyes
18" x 8" Full-Size Steel Spare Wheelyes
Bed Mounted Tubular Sport Baryes
Wheel Locksyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
Roof Mounted Lamp Provisionyes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tireyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
LED Cargo Box Lightingyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
Power Glass Sunroofyes
VXH 6" Chrome Tubular Rectangular Assist Step Deleteyes
Hard Tri-Folding Tonneau w/Vinyl Coveryes
4" Round Chrome Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Bed Lineryes
Off-Road Assist Stepsyes
Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lampsyes
Front and Rear Black Bow-Tie Emblemsyes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Measurements
Length258.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity14500 lbs.
Curb weight6551 lbs.
Gross weight10700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height77.9 in.
Maximum payload4124 lbs.
Wheel base167.7 in.
Width80.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Butte Red Metallic
  • Deep Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Red Hot
  • Siren Red Tintcoat
  • Pepperdust Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Medium Ash Gray Piping and Stitching, leather
  • Saddle, leather
Tires & Wheels
LT265/70R E tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
