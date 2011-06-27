Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Consumer Reviews
Doing it in a Dually
When my '09 2500 HD Silverado was not up to towing the new Toy Hauler 5th Wheel We had to upgrade the truck. Friend owns a Ram so I rode in the Ram a lot. Another friend owns a Super duty Ford and again I had the chance to ride in his truck. This survey does not let you choose 6.6 Duramax Diesel, or new 2018 model. The engine is fantastic! Quiet , clean and sets you back in the seat when you punch the fun pedal. The comfort and features are upper level. Room and storage is very well thought out. The Puck system for the trailer prep is a fantastic idea ! The fit and finish of the interior is great and quality of materials is top of the class. The quality of the GM interiors is above all the rest. I should know owning several GM trucks all purchased new, 1991 Silverado k1500 Sold when it had 216,000 miles and I still see it on the road today! 2004 GMC Sierra SLE , 2009 Silverado 2500 HD and now the 3500 HD Silverado Duramax Dually . All my trucks gave great service. Towing a 45' 5th wheel with GVW of 20,000 Lbs I appreciate the blind spot warning and the Back up/cargo lighting system ! This is the second purchase from the Chevrolet dealer and I got a great price, discount and value for my trade. Dealer gave me a good discount off MSRP and a good value for my trade and GM sweetened the deal with loyalty rebates of $3000.00 Great truck and great Value !..........................................................................................Hard to believe its been a year already with this truck so I wanted to update the review. Truck is performing beyond my expectations! Never wanted a diesel because of the smell,& soot. After a year that tailpipe diffuser is still clean and soot free. Love how quiet this diesel is and remarkable power to tow that very heavy toyhauler anywhere I want to go. There you have it folks. A year in this rig and it still makes me smile. What makes it even better is the great service I get from DeNooyer Chevrolet, Great people, Great cars!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
never buying a duramax again
major Diesel exhaust issues. bought a new 2017 3500HD Chevy with a 6,6 duramax and have had issues with the particulate filter since day one. I have had to go to the dealer every 30,000 miles to have a forced regen done. The truck goes into power reduced mode often. last week i took the truck in for a recall on this very issue and after the recall was done it again coded and i was told i needed a $450,00 sensor replaced did that and then 600 miles later im back at the dealer but this time i have to get the truck towed in! I have spent over $3000.00 in repairs due to this issue and now with 130,000 miles on it the truck wont run and i was told i need a new exhaust filter to the tune of $3200.00 and its on back order. i have owned 9 chevy 3500s since 2009 and this year 2017 truck is the worst! I would not recommend this year of truck and hope we get a class action going on this.i cant be the only one with this many issues for the same problem over and over
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
First and Last Chevy I'll Buy
Not a Truck for Winter I just got my truck back after 5 weeks in the shop. Before that they had it two weeks to replace injectors. That didn't fix it. Then the fuel pump was replaced. While they were road testing it the air tube to the blower blew off. Has happened several times before. While sitting in the shop running the particulate filter blew up. Totally full of soot. Replaced. I have it now until it fails again. So far nothing from GM.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
