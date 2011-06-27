  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
  4. Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Silverado 3500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,775
See Silverado 3500HD Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,775
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,775
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,775
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle52.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,775
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,775
LT Plus Packageyes
LT Convenience Packageyes
Underbody Shieldsyes
All-Star Editionyes
Texas Editionyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,775
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,775
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,775
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,775
Synthesis Silver Interior Trim Kityes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Chevrolet MyLink Audio System w/7" Diagonal Touchscreenyes
Console Insert Organizer Trayyes
Front Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seatingyes
Graphite Rubberized Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Bose Soundyes
Leather Split Bench Seatyes
Rear Under Seat Storageyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,775
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,775
Front head room42.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,775
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room64.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,775
Spray-On Bed Lineryes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
Cargo Box Retractable Side Assist Stepyes
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
Roof Mounted Lamp Provisionyes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
Ultrasonic Front and Rear Park Assistyes
LED Cargo Box Lightingyes
4 Movable Upper Cargo Tie Downsyes
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Spare Tires w/Non-Matching Steel Spare Wheelyes
4" Round Chrome Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Bed Lineryes
Front and Rear Black Bow-Tie Emblemsyes
LT235/80R17E Highway Spare Tireyes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyes
6" Rectangular Tubular Chromed Assist Stepsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,775
Length248.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity16500 lbs.
Curb weight6766 lbs.
Gross weight13025 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height77.6 in.
Maximum payload6421 lbs.
Wheel base158.1 in.
Width96.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,775
Exterior Colors
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black
  • Red Hot
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Autumn Bronze Metallic
  • Siren Red Tintcoat
  • Deep Ocean Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, cloth
  • Cocoa/Dune, cloth
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,775
painted steel wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
LT235/80R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,775
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,775
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Silverado 3500HD Inventory

Related Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles