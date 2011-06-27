  1. Home
Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Silverado 3500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,810
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,810
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,810
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,810
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle56.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,810
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,810
Underbody Shieldsyes
WT Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,810
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,810
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,810
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,810
Color Keyed Carpeting and Vinyl Floormatsyes
Chevrolet MyLink Audio System w/7" Diagonal Touchscreenyes
OnStaryes
Electric Rear-Window Defoggeryes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Rear Under Seat Storageyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,810
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,810
Front head room42.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room60.7 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,810
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,810
Spray-On Bed Lineryes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
18" x 8" Full-Size Steel Spare Wheelyes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
Cargo Box Retractable Side Assist Stepyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
Roof Mounted Lamp Provisionyes
Rear Bumper Deleteyes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tireyes
LED Cargo Box Lightingyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
4 Movable Upper Cargo Tie Downsyes
Hard Tri-Folding Tonneau w/Vinyl Coveryes
4" Round Chrome Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Bed Lineryes
Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lampsyes
Front and Rear Black Bow-Tie Emblemsyes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Body Color Molded Splash Guardsyes
6" Rectangular Tubular Chromed Assist Stepsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,810
Length258.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity14500 lbs.
Curb weight6528 lbs.
Gross weight10700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height77.9 in.
Maximum payload4412 lbs.
Wheel base167.7 in.
Width80.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,810
Exterior Colors
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black
  • Red Hot
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Autumn Bronze Metallic
  • Deep Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Butte Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, cloth
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,810
LT265/70R E tiresyes
painted steel wheelsyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,810
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,810
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Silverado 3500HD Inventory

