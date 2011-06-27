  1. Home
Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Silverado 3500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,335
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,335
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,335
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,335
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle45.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,335
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,335
WT Convenience Packageyes
Skid Plate Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep. Packageyes
Chrome Appearance Packageyes
Bed Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,335
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,335
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,335
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,335
Color Keyed Carpeting and Vinyl Front Floormatsyes
Carpeted Front Floor Matsyes
OnStaryes
Electric Rear-Window Defoggeryes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Chevrolet MyLink Audio Systemyes
Upfitter Switchesyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Single-Slot CD/MP3 playeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,335
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,335
Front head room42.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room60.7 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,335
Metal Bed Storage Boxyes
Spray-On Bed Lineryes
Rear Wheel House Linersyes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
Chrome Fuel Dooryes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tireyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
4" Round Chrome Tubular Assist Stepsyes
6" Rectangular Tubular Chromed Assist Stepsyes
Bed Rugyes
18" x 8" Full-Size Steel Spare Wheelyes
6" Black Rectangular Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Cargo Box Retractable Side Assist Stepyes
Rear Bumper Deleteyes
Roof Mounted Lamp Provisionyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryes
Tailgate Lineryes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
LED Cargo Box Lightingyes
4 Movable Upper Cargo Tie Downsyes
Black Flat Splash Guardsyes
Hard Tri-Folding Tonneau w/Vinyl Coveryes
Bed Lineryes
Bed Netyes
Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lampsyes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Body Color Molded Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,335
Length224.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.
Curb weight6281 lbs.
Gross weight10700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height77.9 in.
Maximum payload4390 lbs.
Wheel base133.6 in.
Width80.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,335
Exterior Colors
  • Rainforest Green Metallic
  • Deep Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Brownstone Metallic
  • Blue Topaz Metallic
  • Tungsten Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, cloth
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,335
LT265/70R E tiresyes
painted steel wheelsyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,335
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,335
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
