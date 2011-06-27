  1. Home
Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Silverado 3500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,940
See Silverado 3500HD Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,940
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,940
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,940
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle51.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,940
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,940
WT Convenience Packageyes
Skid Plate Packageyes
Chrome Appearance Packageyes
Bed Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,940
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,940
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,940
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,940
Color Keyed Carpeting and Vinyl Front and Rear Floormatsyes
Carpeted Front and Rear Floor Matsyes
OnStaryes
Electric Rear-Window Defoggeryes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Chevrolet MyLink Audio Systemyes
Rear Under Seat Storageyes
Upfitter Switchesyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Single-Slot CD/MP3 playeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,940
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,940
Front head room42.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room60.7 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,940
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,940
Metal Bed Storage Boxyes
Spray-On Bed Lineryes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
Chrome Fuel Dooryes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
4" Round Chrome Tubular Assist Stepsyes
6" Rectangular Tubular Chromed Assist Stepsyes
Bed Rugyes
6" Black Rectangular Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Cargo Box Retractable Side Assist Stepyes
Rear Bumper Deleteyes
Roof Mounted Lamp Provisionyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryes
Tailgate Lineryes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
LED Cargo Box Lightingyes
4 Movable Upper Cargo Tie Downsyes
Black Flat Splash Guardsyes
Hard Tri-Folding Tonneau w/Vinyl Coveryes
Bed Lineryes
Bed Netyes
Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lampsyes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Body Color Molded Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,940
Length239.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.
Curb weight6427 lbs.
Gross weight10500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height78.4 in.
Maximum payload4050 lbs.
Wheel base153.7 in.
Width80.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,940
Exterior Colors
  • Rainforest Green Metallic
  • Deep Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Brownstone Metallic
  • Blue Topaz Metallic
  • Tungsten Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, cloth
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,940
LT265/70R E tiresyes
painted steel wheelsyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,940
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,940
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
