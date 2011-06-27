  1. Home
Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower322 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle44.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Off-Road Suspension Packageyes
On The Job Packageyes
Skid Plate Packageyes
Interior Plus Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep. Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Black Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjusteryes
High Idle Switchyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room41.3 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.3 in.
Exterior Options
Soft Cloth Folding Tonneau Coveryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Chromed 3" Round Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Soft Tonneau Coveryes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
Locking Tailgateyes
Hard Tonneau Cover w/Premium Cloth Coveryes
Rear Bumper Deleteyes
5th-Wheel Trailer Wiring Equipmentyes
Chromed 6" Oval Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
Diamond Patterned Steel Side Storage Boxyes
Rear Window Electric Defoggeryes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
LT1 Equipment Groupyes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tireyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Z71 Chrome Decalyes
4x4 Chrome Decalyes
Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lampsyes
Hard Tonneau Cover w/Vinyl Coveryes
Bed Rail Protectorsyes
Skid Resistant Bedlineryes
Measurements
Front track68.8 in.
Length225.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.
Curb weight6092 lbs.
Gross weight10700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height77.4 in.
Maximum payload4609 lbs.
Wheel base133.7 in.
Width80.0 in.
Rear track67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Blue Topaz Metallic
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
LT265/70R E tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
