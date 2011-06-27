Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower322 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle52.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Packages
Bluetooth for Phone Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD Changeryes
Carpeted Floor Covering w/Vinyl Front and Rear Floormatsyes
OnStaryes
Power Door Locks w/Remote Keyless Entryyes
High Idle Switchyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
All-Weather Front and Rear Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.1 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room60.3 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room61.9 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Chromed 3" Round Tubular Assist Stepsyes
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
Hard Tonneau Cover w/Premium Cloth Coveryes
5th-Wheel Trailer Wiring Equipmentyes
Chromed 6" Oval Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
Diamond Patterned Steel Side Storage Boxyes
Rear Window Electric Defoggeryes
Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glassyes
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Spare Tires w/Non-Matching Steel Spare Wheelyes
Work Truck Equipment Groupyes
Skid Resistant Bedlineryes
Measurements
Front track68.8 in.
Length249.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity16500 lbs.
Curb weight6676 lbs.
Gross weight13025 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height77.4 in.
Maximum payload6349 lbs.
Wheel base158.2 in.
Width95.9 in.
Rear track75.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Blue Topaz Metallic
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Dark Titanium, cloth
  • Dark Titanium, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
painted steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
LT235/80R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
