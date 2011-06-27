Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,600
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,600
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,600
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,600
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower322 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle54.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,600
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,600
Off-Road Suspension Packageyes
Z71 Appearance Packageyes
Custom Sport Truck Packageyes
Texas Editionyes
Skid Plate Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep. Packageyes
Interior Plus Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,600
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,600
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,600
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,600
Black Rubberized Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Front Bucket Seats w/Leatheryes
Bose Premium Speaker Systemyes
High Idle Switchyes
Leather Split Bench Seatyes
Front Bucket Seats w/Premium Clothyes
Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjusteryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,600
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,600
premium clothyes
Front head room41.3 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,600
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear hip Room65.5 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,600
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Trailering Wiring Provisionsyes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
Rear Bumper Deleteyes
Power Rear Sliding Windowyes
Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lampsyes
LT1 Equipment Groupyes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tireyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,600
Front track68.8 in.
Length259.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.
Curb weight6734 lbs.
Gross weight11000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height77.9 in.
Maximum payload4266 lbs.
Wheel base167.7 in.
Width80.0 in.
Rear track67.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,600
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
  • Silver Ice Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, leather
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, premium cloth
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,600
LT265/70R E tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,600
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,600
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
