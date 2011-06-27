  1. Home
Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Silverado 3500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,260
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,260
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,260
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,260
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower322 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle50.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,260
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,260
Bluetooth for Phone Packageyes
Skid Plate Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep. Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,260
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,260
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,260
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,260
Color Keyed Carpeting and Vinyl Front and Rear Floormatsyes
Cloth Seat Trimyes
OnStaryes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
High Idle Switchyes
AM/FM Radio w/CD Playeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,260
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,260
Front head room41.3 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room60.3 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,260
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear hip Room65.5 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,260
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Trailering Wiring Provisionsyes
Rear Bumper Deleteyes
Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lampsyes
Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glassyes
Work Truck Equipment Groupyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,260
Front track68.8 in.
Length240.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.
Curb weight6610 lbs.
Gross weight10800 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height77.4 in.
Maximum payload4190 lbs.
Wheel base153.7 in.
Width80.0 in.
Rear track67.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,260
Exterior Colors
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Titanium, cloth
  • Dark Titanium, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,260
LT265/70R E tiresyes
painted steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,260
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,260
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
