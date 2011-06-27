  1. Home
Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower322 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle45.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Packages
Skid Plate Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep. Packageyes
Interior Plus Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Black Rubberized Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Integrated Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjusteryes
High Idle Switchyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room41.3 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.3 in.
Exterior Options
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Trailering Wiring Provisionsyes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Rear Bumper Deleteyes
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Spare Tire w/Non-Matching Steel Spare Wheelyes
LT1 Equipment Groupyes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tireyes
Measurements
Front track68.8 in.
Length225.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity16000 lbs.
Curb weight6502 lbs.
Gross weight13400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height77.4 in.
Maximum payload6899 lbs.
Wheel base133.7 in.
Width95.9 in.
Rear track75.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
  • Silver Ice Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, leather
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, premium cloth
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
LT235/80R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
