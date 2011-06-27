  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
  4. Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Silverado 3500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,780
See Silverado 3500HD Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,780
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,780
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,780
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower322 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle51.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,780
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,780
Off-Road Suspension Packageyes
Mocha Steel Metallic Editionyes
Skid Plate Packageyes
Interior Plus Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep. Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,780
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,780
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,780
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,780
Black Rubberized Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Navigation System w/AM/FM Radio and CD Playeryes
Front Bucket Seats w/Leatheryes
Bose Premium Speaker Systemyes
Leather Split Bench Seatyes
High Idle Switchyes
Front Bucket Seats w/Premium Clothyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
Integrated Trailer Brake Controlleryes
AM/FM Radio w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changeryes
Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjusteryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,780
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,780
premium clothyes
Front head room41.1 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,780
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room61.9 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,780
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Roof Marker Lampsyes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
Rear Bumper Deleteyes
5th-Wheel Trailer Wiring Equipmentyes
Heavy Duty Trailering Equipmentyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Spare Tireyes
Power Rear Sliding Windowyes
LT1 Equipment Groupyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,780
Front track68.8 in.
Length249.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.
Curb weight6580 lbs.
Gross weight10100 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height77.4 in.
Maximum payload4420 lbs.
Wheel base158.2 in.
Width80.0 in.
Rear track67.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,780
Exterior Colors
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Steel Green Metallic
  • Taupe Gray Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, leather
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,780
LT265/70R E tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,780
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,780
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Silverado 3500HD Inventory

Related Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles