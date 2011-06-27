Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower322 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle55.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Packages
Interior Plus Packageyes
Mocha Steel Metallic Editionyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Black Rubberized Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Navigation System w/AM/FM Radio and CD Playeryes
Front Bucket Seats w/Leatheryes
Bose Premium Speaker Systemyes
Leather Split Bench Seatyes
High Idle Switchyes
Front Bucket Seats w/Premium Clothyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
Integrated Trailer Brake Controlleryes
AM/FM Radio w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changeryes
Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjusteryes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room41.3 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear hip Room65.5 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Rear Bumper Deleteyes
5th-Wheel Trailer Wiring Equipmentyes
Power Rear Sliding Windowyes
LT1 Equipment Groupyes
LT235/80R17E All-Terrain Spare Tireyes
17" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
Heavy Duty Trailering Equipmentyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Spare Tireyes
Measurements
Front track68.8 in.
Length259.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity16000 lbs.
Curb weight6777 lbs.
Gross weight13000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height77.9 in.
Maximum payload6223 lbs.
Wheel base167.7 in.
Width95.9 in.
Rear track75.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Steel Green Metallic
  • Taupe Gray Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, leather
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
painted steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
LT235/80R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
