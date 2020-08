Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Joe D'E , 11/26/2010

Traded in my 2008 2500HD Silverado for the 2011, 3500HD,LTZ, 6.6 Duramax with allison, dually, 4X4. Love it! think I'm driving a luxury car! I was able to get 20 mpg on 95 at 64 mpg. No kidding.