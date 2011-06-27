Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

aei1958 , 08/14/2010

I knew within the first 100 miles driving this truck I had made a poor choice. It is so under powered. It supposed to be 352 HP and 380 lb ft torque. There is no way. Constantly shifts up and down to maintain highway speeds. Any slight grade will send the 6 speed auto to 4th and a little steeper grade will put it in 3rd.This is with no load, just the 12' flatbed. This truck cannot handle a good load.My old 94 Dodge with a 190,000 miles on it will wear this truck out. Trucks pulling real loads pass me on the interstate going up hills and I am empty. First real load I tried pulling the transmission starting slipping. Poor excuse for a truck.