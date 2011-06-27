Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Consumer Reviews
some improvements over prior models
The interior has some improvements over prior models but Ford is still much nicer. The powertrain is why I bought this truck and it does not disappoint - with the exception of the need to replace fuel filters too frequently. Engine and allison trans are great for pulling my gooseneck trailer. Has bigger tag receiver , with insert. They dropped the trans temp gauge from prior models but the info is available from the Driver Information Center. Had emergency brake sticking and a driveline vibration issue but otherwise good solid truck.
WORK Truck Is What This Truck Is
First, you are buying a truck like this to Work, not to Daily Driver. But, you can outfit these trucks very nicely with the LTZ package. Interior leather,finish and layout is very well done, not exceptional - it's not a Denali. Exterior new body style has intriguing design elements, ride is exceptionally smooth for this class of truck. The real appeal is the Duramax diesel with the Allison 1000 trans; this truck has literally more power than you can ever use in this class of truck. GCWR is restricted over 20K, this engine and trans combo can exceed that. Economy is what you expect from this type of truck - 18 hwy unloaded, 12 hwy loaded w/18K. This truck exceeds it's intended purpose.
120k mile OILFIELD WORK TRUCK 3500 6.0 gas
The engine is great. The power steering/braking system is garbage(one unit). This was my work truck until my boss gave it to me. It is on it's second transmission needing a third, Second transfer case works fine. The combined power steering/ brake system needs to be replaced again. Engine runs great with good power. This truck has a total mileage of 129,000 miles now. I would be pissed if I paid big money for this truck. As it is it is affordable only because it was free. The parts are NOT cheap. Transfer case was 2k trans are 4k this is without install. Edit-- 10,000 more miles without issue.
don't judge a book by it's cover
I bought an 09 chevy 3500 because the salesman told me that it could do everything I needed it to he even showed me charts and graphs on how much weight it could pull and how the torque band runs and everything else and then I used this truck and I don't care how good something looks on paper unless it performs in the field papers just that paper. I'm telling you right now I'm going right back to dodge if you want prissy the chevy works if you want something that works you get a dodge.
Poor replacement for a 94 Dodge
I knew within the first 100 miles driving this truck I had made a poor choice. It is so under powered. It supposed to be 352 HP and 380 lb ft torque. There is no way. Constantly shifts up and down to maintain highway speeds. Any slight grade will send the 6 speed auto to 4th and a little steeper grade will put it in 3rd.This is with no load, just the 12' flatbed. This truck cannot handle a good load.My old 94 Dodge with a 190,000 miles on it will wear this truck out. Trucks pulling real loads pass me on the interstate going up hills and I am empty. First real load I tried pulling the transmission starting slipping. Poor excuse for a truck.
