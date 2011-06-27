Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Consumer Reviews
Silverado
It is a very stable truck and it gives you the power to do anything and haul anything you want to.
6.6L diesel ain't what it should be.
Great truck for the ride & comfort. The 6.6 Diesel has exhaust re-gen problems, GM says there is no fix, get used to the smell of exhaust in the cab. I would not recommend the $8,000 for the diesel, go with the 6.0 gas engine. I get 7-8 MPG pulling a 34' 5th wheel...lots of power, lots of exhaust fumes to contend with. The Allison trans is a great feature!
Great truck
We have three of these trucks that see severe duty on a large farm. Everyone has nothing but good things to say about them.
Great RV hauler
Chevy has done a great job of combining comfort and usable power into one vehicle. I use my 3500 to tow a 35 foot fiver through mountain areas with no problems. the Allison tranny is great for hauls done or up long grades.
