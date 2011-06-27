  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 3500
  4. Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT1 Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Silverado 3500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,025
See Silverado 3500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,025
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,025
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,025
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle50.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,025
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,025
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,025
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,025
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,025
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,025
premium clothyes
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,025
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,025
Length249.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity12000 lbs.
Curb weight5712 lbs.
Gross weight9800 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.3 in.
Maximum payload4088 lbs.
Wheel base157.5 in.
Width79.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,025
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Green, Woodland
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Gray Metallic
  • Green
  • Orange
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Green - Low Gloss
  • Tan - Low Gloss
  • Blue Metallic
  • Blue
  • Yellow
  • Tangier Orange
  • Indigo Blue
  • Dark Toreador Red
  • Pewter
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Tan, leather
  • Tan, premium cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
  • Medium Gray, leather
  • Dark Charcoal, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,025
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT265/75R E tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,025
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,025
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Silverado 3500 Inventory

Related Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LT1 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles