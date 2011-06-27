  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 3500
  4. Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Silverado 3500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,490
See Silverado 3500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,490
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,490
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,490
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle53.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,490
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,490
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,490
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,490
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,490
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,490
premium clothyes
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,490
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room62.9 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,490
Length256.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity12000 lbs.
Curb weight6094 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Ground clearance10.6 in.
Height77.3 in.
Maximum payload3806 lbs.
Wheel base167.0 in.
Width79.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,490
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Summit White
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Black
  • Sandstone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,490
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT265/75R E tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,490
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,490
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Silverado 3500 Inventory

Related Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles