Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 LS Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Silverado 3500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle53.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room41 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39 in.
Rear hip Room62.9 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track68.6 in.
Length256.1 in.
Curb weight6216 lbs.
Gross weight11400 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.2 in.
Maximum payload5184 lbs.
Wheel base167 in.
Width96.1 in.
Rear track74.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Sunset Orange Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Woodland Green
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Tan
  • Tan
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
LT215/85R D tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
