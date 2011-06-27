  1. Home
Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Chev 3500 4x4 Dually

Bubba Camper, 01/05/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Never had any problems with this truck, which I use to commute to work and carry my Lance 1161 model camper. Gas mileage is 9 MPG without the camper and about 8 MPG with the camper. Power to spare. Can be a rought ride on a bumpy road.

