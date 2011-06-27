  1. Home
Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic LT2 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room41.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Length249.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity12000 lbs.
Curb weight6197 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Ground clearance10.6 in.
Height76.7 in.
Maximum payload3703 lbs.
Wheel base157.5 in.
Width79.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Orange (Fleet)
  • Indigo Blue (Fleet)
  • Green (Fleet)
  • Gray Metallic (Fleet)
  • Green, Woodland (Fleet)
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic (Fleet)
  • Pewter (Fleet)
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Dark Toreador Red (Fleet)
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Tan - Low Gloss (Fleet)
  • Green - Low Gloss (Fleet)
  • Victory Red
  • Blue Metallic (Fleet)
  • Blue (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Tan, leather
  • Tan, premium cloth
  • Medium Gray, leather
  • Dark Charcoal, leather
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
steel wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
LT265/75R E tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
