2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

Work Truck

Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)

  • Student/College Grad for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current students currently enrolled in a 2-year or 4-year degree program, a registered nursing degree (diploma) program or graduate degree program (students in certificate programs would not be eligible) receive cash allowance on select vehicles. All eligible students are eligible the entire period of enrollment and up to two years after graduation. Proof of enrollment/graduation and authorization number required. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    08/03/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

  • Financing

    (0 available)
All 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Custom 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Custom 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Custom 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Custom 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
LT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Custom 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Custom 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
