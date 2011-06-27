  1. Home
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Silverado 2500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$61,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$61,300
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$61,300
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$61,300
Torque464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l
Horsepower401 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle57.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$61,300
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$61,300
Z71 Off-Road Packageyes
High Country Deluxe Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep Package w/Dual Alternatorsyes
Snow Plow Prep Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$61,300
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$61,300
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$61,300
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$61,300
Z71 All-Weather Floor Linersyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Interior Convenience Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$61,300
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$61,300
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room43.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$61,300
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Rear leg room43.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$61,300
Smoked Amber LED Roof Marker Lampsyes
Power Glass Sunroofyes
Black Molded Splash Guardsyes
Front and Rear Black BowTie Emblemsyes
Bed View Camerayes
Front License Plate Kityes
Dark Essentials Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$61,300
Length266.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity18500 lbs.
Curb weight6950 lbs.
Gross weight10850 lbs.
Ground clearance10.1 in.
Height79.7 in.
Maximum payload3862 lbs.
Wheel base172.0 in.
Width81.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$61,300
Exterior Colors
  • Northsky Blue Metallic
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Oxford Brown Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Black
  • Shadow Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Umber, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$61,300
polished alloy wheelsyes
LT275/65R20 tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$61,300
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$61,300
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

