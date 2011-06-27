  1. Home
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 Silverado 2500HD
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Upgraded to a 2500hd High Country from a Z71 LTZ!

kojak, 05/27/2019
High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

I switched from Ford to Chevy almost 5 years ago and have been very happy with my 2016 Silverado 1500 Z71 with the 6.0L engine. I wanted more towing ability and upgraded to a 2019 2500HD with the turbo diesel in the high country trim. Im taking it for a cross country trip in 2 weeks and will post my experience when back home. So far, very pleased. Its definitely a much bigger, heavier truck than the 1500 and requires a bit more awareness in navigating tight spaces (highway construction, congested parking spots etc). The high country trim is very upscale and everything works like my 2016 so its an easy transition for controls, electronics etc. The diesel has a lot of grunt and the heavy truck can move pretty quick. The quality is good, ride is relatively quiet for a diesel and have not experienced any mechanical issues so far. Update: We've got about 9000 miles on the truck by now. 6000 was in one trip towing an enclosed v-nose trailer from VA to CO to AZ to NM to UT and back to VA. We've also taken couple to trips to the Smoky Mountains and up north to Mass. Extremely pleased with the truck, mileage is exceptional for a big rig, power is outstanding and the high country trim inside is very nice. I liked the interior controls of my last Silverado and so it was a very easy transition since they are very similar. As a 1st time diesel truck owner, I was amazed at the easy availability go diesel fuel all over the country, rare to find a gas station near a highway that didn't sell it. Seem to go through a 2.5 gal container of DEF every 2k miles or so. I've seen the new trucks from Ford, Dodge and even the new 2020 Silverado. I still think my truck is one of the best looking trucks out there but I could be prejudiced, lol! Finally, the 6 speed transmission works fine for me, no issues towing or otherwise. The exhaust brake was a great help coming down those steep Rocky Mountain descents towing 2 baggers.

Best like always

GIXXERRANGER, 04/10/2019
High Country 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
6 of 9 people found this review helpful

To the review complaining about traction control bs you need to learn how to google and read this can be turned off by hitting the traction control two times and holding the button down the second time until the system turns off it’s a few seconds. I didn’t care to read the rest of your review if you were a true loyal Chevy owner you wouldn’t give up so easy on something you could find out in under 5 minutes of research. Chevy makes the best trucks that are reliable and have high resale after 5 years even though you won’t want to sale or trade it in.

Love the Truck, HATE the Center Console!

Mike G, 08/29/2019
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is a great truck, I bought the "Custom" Trim level. The center console on this trim level does not open, has no rear cup holders, or usb ports. With this console, you have no place to store anything and no rear cupholders, zero. To replace the console is over $1000. GIVE ME A FREAKING BREAK CHEVY!!!

