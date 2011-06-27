  1. Home
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Silverado 2500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,290
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,290
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,290
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,290
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle56.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,290
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,290
Chrome Essentials Packageyes
Silverado HD Customyes
WT Convenience Package w/ZW9yes
Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment Packageyes
GearOn Bar Packageyes
WT Convenience Packageyes
Alaskan Editionyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,290
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,290
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,290
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,290
Color Keyed Carpeting and Vinyl Front Floormatsyes
Rear Under-Seat Storageyes
Chevrolet MyLink Radioyes
OnStaryes
Electric Rear-Window Defoggeryes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
All-Weather Floor Lineryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,290
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,290
Front head room42.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room60.7 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,290
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room64.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,290
Drop in Bed Lineryes
6" Rectangular Chromed Assist Stepsyes
Spray-On Bed Lineryes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
Black Molded Splash Guardsyes
18" x 8" Full-Size Steel Spareyes
4" Chromed Round Assist Stepsyes
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Black Vertical Trailering Mirrorsyes
17" Machined Aluminum Wheelsyes
Off-Road Assist Stepsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Bed-Mounted Tubular Sport Baryes
Tri-Fold Hard Tonneau Coveryes
Wheel Locksyes
20" Polished Aluminum Wheels w/Dark Argent Metallic Pocketsyes
Rear Bumper Deleteyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
Provision for Roof Mounted Lamp/Beaconyes
High-Visibility Vertical Trailering Outside Mirrorsyes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Tiresyes
Chrome Bodyside Moldingsyes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
LED Cargo Box Lightingyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
4 Movable Upper Cargo Tie Downsyes
18" Painted Steel Wheelsyes
LT265/60R20E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lampsyes
Front and Rear Black Bow-Tie Emblemsyes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,290
Length258.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity14500 lbs.
Curb weight6334 lbs.
Gross weight9500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.7 in.
Height78.0 in.
Maximum payload3141 lbs.
Wheel base167.7 in.
Width80.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,290
Exterior Colors
  • Pepperdust Metallic
  • Red Hot
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Deep Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Butte Red Metalllic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Dark Ash Seats w/Jet Black Interior Accents, cloth
  • Dark Ash Seats w/Jet Black Interior Accents, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,290
LT245/75R17 tiresyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,290
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,290
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
