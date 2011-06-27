Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Been a great truck so far
Even for a work Truck I keep finding great features. Truck runs and rides great. Tows great. (Not going to cry about warranty like somepeople) fwiw only the duramax comes with 100k power train warranty. Truck looks great, runs great. Only negative is it seems to shift a lot. 6-speed over my old 4 speed maybe. Edit: 3 years into it 40k on the odo. Still working like the day I bought it. I tow regularly with it and it satisfies all my needs in a truck.
Awesome Truck
Traded in my 2014 LTZ z71 for big brother for reasons: Safety, fuel savings on highway, awesome pulling power, build quality, ergonomics, and great fun driving it. In addition to all these attributes I love buying the last model year cause you know you've gotten everything working properly after it's been out multiple years. I'll be interested in the newer one once everyone else has been used as Guinea pigs working out the glitches of the newer ram air version lol. Overall, this is a high quality badass truck!
The trucks been back to the dealership for times,
It has a grinding noise in the front end. I've called Jim four times they don't want to help me finish the deal or four times all I want is somebody to fix it and I can't seem to get GM to fix it they tell me to roll my window up and turn the radio up
GIVE ME A LADDER AND RAISE THE DRIVER OPENING
This is my 5th Silverado in 20 years. I have arthritis especially in my neck it is increasingly difficult for me to get into the drivers seat because the door opening is tight for me. My wife on the other hand is only 5'4" so she has to climb into the passenger seat.She is getting the hang of using the double step nerf bar we added . This 2016 is about 5 inches higher off the ground than my 2008 was. On the other hand the handling and fuel efficiency blows the 2008 away. So the trade off was worth the inconvenience of climbing in and out of the cab.
Electronic issues
I bought this truck in 2016. A few months later the radio would not turn on at all when I cranked the vehicle up. Stopped at a dealership to have it checked out. When they cranked it up again, it went back to working. This has happened multiple times over the past few months and has progressively gotten worse. Now not only is the radio not coming on sometimes, the fuel gauge will mess up and the check engine light will come on. I have taken it to have it fixed under the warranty and called Chevy's customer care line and have gotten nothing done. The dealership says they can't find anything wrong with it, that nothing is showing on the computer, but you put a reader on it or take it AutoZone and have their reader on it and multiple codes show up. This seems to be a definite electric issue and no one wants to fix it. They are all satisfied to wait on the warranty to run out then find out what is wrong with it and charge me. I have also noticed that the transmission is starting to stumble a bit. I bought the truck with a lift kit already installed and less than a year later the ball joints need replacing but the dealership can not or will not order the right ball joints to replace them.
