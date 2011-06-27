Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Been a great truck so far Ron , 08/05/2016 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Even for a work Truck I keep finding great features. Truck runs and rides great. Tows great. (Not going to cry about warranty like somepeople) fwiw only the duramax comes with 100k power train warranty. Truck looks great, runs great. Only negative is it seems to shift a lot. 6-speed over my old 4 speed maybe. Edit: 3 years into it 40k on the odo. Still working like the day I bought it. I tow regularly with it and it satisfies all my needs in a truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Awesome Truck TXGREEK , 10/04/2016 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Traded in my 2014 LTZ z71 for big brother for reasons: Safety, fuel savings on highway, awesome pulling power, build quality, ergonomics, and great fun driving it. In addition to all these attributes I love buying the last model year cause you know you've gotten everything working properly after it's been out multiple years. I'll be interested in the newer one once everyone else has been used as Guinea pigs working out the glitches of the newer ram air version lol. Overall, this is a high quality badass truck! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The trucks been back to the dealership for times, Russ , 07/21/2017 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful It has a grinding noise in the front end. I've called Jim four times they don't want to help me finish the deal or four times all I want is somebody to fix it and I can't seem to get GM to fix it they tell me to roll my window up and turn the radio up Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

GIVE ME A LADDER AND RAISE THE DRIVER OPENING THOMAS SANQUINI , 01/19/2017 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 8 people found this review helpful This is my 5th Silverado in 20 years. I have arthritis especially in my neck it is increasingly difficult for me to get into the drivers seat because the door opening is tight for me. My wife on the other hand is only 5'4" so she has to climb into the passenger seat.She is getting the hang of using the double step nerf bar we added . This 2016 is about 5 inches higher off the ground than my 2008 was. On the other hand the handling and fuel efficiency blows the 2008 away. So the trade off was worth the inconvenience of climbing in and out of the cab. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse