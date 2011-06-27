Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,925
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle54.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
LTZ Equipment Groupyes
Z71 Appearance Packageyes
Off-Road Suspension Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep. Package (w/Diesel Engine)yes
On The Job Packageyes
LTZ Plus Packageyes
Skid Plate Packageyes
Snow Plow Prep. Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Audio System w/Navigationyes
Heated and Cooled Front Seatsyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
AM/FM Radio w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changeryes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear hip Room65.5 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
6" Tubular Chrome Assist Stepsyes
Spray-On Bed Lineryes
Bed Rug Coveryes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
5th-Wheel Trailer Wiring Equipmentyes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tireyes
Power Glass Sunroofyes
Aluminum Toolboxyes
Z71 Logo Decal Kityes
Hard Folding Premium Cloth Tonneau Coveryes
Power-Adjustable Camper-Style Exterior Mirrorsyes
Bed Rail Protectorsyes
Skid Resistant Bedlineryes
Power Sliding Rear Windowyes
4x4 Logo Decal Kityes
Roof Marker Lampsyes
Soft Tonneau Coveryes
Locking Tailgateyes
Folding Cloth Tonneau Coveryes
Rubber Bed Matyes
Roof Mounted Lamp Provisionyes
3" Tubular Chrome Assist Stepsyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Hard Folding Tonneau w/Vinyl Coveryes
Molded Splash Guardsyes
LT265/60R20E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
20" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track68.8 in.
Length259.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.
Curb weight6595 lbs.
Gross weight9900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height78.1 in.
Maximum payload3305 lbs.
Wheel base167.7 in.
Width80.0 in.
Rear track67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Topaz Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Summit White
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Black
  • Graystone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, premium leather
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, premium leather
  • Light Cashmere/Dark Cashmere, leather
Tires & Wheels
LT265/70R E tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
