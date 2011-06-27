  1. Home
Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Silverado 2500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,730
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle47.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
On The Job Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Work Truck Equipment Groupyes
Bluetooth Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Color Keyed Carpeting and Vinyl Front and Rear Floormatsyes
OnStaryes
SiruisXM Satellite Radioyes
AM/FM Radio w/CD Playeryes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.1 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room60.3 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room61.8 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
6" Tubular Chrome Assist Stepsyes
Deep Tinted Glassyes
Bed Rug Coveryes
5th-Wheel Trailer Wiring Equipmentyes
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Aluminum Toolboxyes
17" Chrome-Clad Steel Wheelsyes
Heavy Duty Trailering Equipmentyes
Hard Folding Premium Cloth Tonneau Coveryes
Camper-Style Manual Extending Exterior Mirrorsyes
Skid Resistant Bedlineryes
Bed Rail Protectorsyes
Roof Marker Lampsyes
Soft Tonneau Coveryes
Folding Cloth Tonneau Coveryes
Roof Mounted Lamp Provisionyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
3" Tubular Chrome Assist Stepsyes
Hard Folding Vinyl Base Tonneau Coveryes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Tiresyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
18" Painted Steel Wheelsyes
Power Door Locks w/Remote Keyless Entryyes
Molded Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Front track68.8 in.
Length230.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.
Curb weight6027 lbs.
Gross weight9500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height77.9 in.
Maximum payload3473 lbs.
Wheel base144.2 in.
Width80.0 in.
Rear track67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Victory Red
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Deep Ruby Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Blue Topaz Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Titanium, cloth
  • Dark Titanium, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
