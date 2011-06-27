  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  4. Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  5. Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 Silverado 2500HD
5(0%)4(0%)3(100%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.0
1 reviews
List Price Range
$19,995 - $36,999
My second Duramax in a Chevy

Tim Piver, 04/18/2018
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
I honestly thought GM would of jumped quite a ways ahead when I went from 2006 to the 2013. I was pretty disappointed in most areas of the truck although it was faster and had more power for sure. I would not buy another GM truck until they catch up to where Ford trucks now are with technology and overall ownership experience.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
