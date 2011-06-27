Used 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Tim Piver , 04/18/2018 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)

I honestly thought GM would of jumped quite a ways ahead when I went from 2006 to the 2013. I was pretty disappointed in most areas of the truck although it was faster and had more power for sure. I would not buy another GM truck until they catch up to where Ford trucks now are with technology and overall ownership experience.