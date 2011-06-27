Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,370
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,370
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,370
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,370
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle51.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,370
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,370
LTZ Plus Packageyes
Off-Road Suspension Packageyes
Mocha Steel Metallic Editionyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,370
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,370
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,370
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,370
Navigation System w/AM/FM Radio and CD Playeryes
AM/FM Radio w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,370
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,370
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,370
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room61.8 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,370
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Sliding Rear Windowyes
Roof Marker Lampsyes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
5th-Wheel Trailer Wiring Equipmentyes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tireyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
LTZ Equipment Groupyes
Power Glass Sunroofyes
LT265/60R20E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
20" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power-Adjustable Camper-Style Exterior Mirrorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,370
Front track68.8 in.
Length249.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.
Curb weight6096 lbs.
Gross weight9500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height77.6 in.
Maximum payload3404 lbs.
Wheel base158.2 in.
Width80.0 in.
Rear track67.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,370
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Steel Green Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Taupe Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Titanium/Dark Titanium, leather
  • Dark Cashmere/Light Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,370
LT265/70R E tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,370
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,370
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
