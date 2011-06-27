  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  4. Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Silverado 2500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,260
See Silverado 2500HD Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,260
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,260
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,260
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle44.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,260
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,260
Exterior Plus Packageyes
Off-Road Suspension Packageyes
Interior Plus Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,260
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,260
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,260
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,260
Black Rubberized Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Auto-Dimming Inside Rearview Mirroryes
AM/FM Radio w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changeryes
Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjusteryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,260
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,260
premium clothyes
Front head room41.3 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.3 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,260
Front License Plate Bracketyes
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Spare Tireyes
Roof Marker Lampsyes
Pickup Box Deleteyes
Rear Bumper Deleteyes
5th-Wheel Trailer Wiring Equipmentyes
LT1 Equipment Groupyes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Tiresyes
LT265/70R18E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tireyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
18" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
LT245/75R17E All-Season Blackwall Spare Tireyes
Heavy Duty Trailering Equipmentyes
LT265/70R18E All-Terrain Spare Tireyes
20" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power-Adjustable Camper-Style Exterior Mirrorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,260
Front track68.8 in.
Length225.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.
Curb weight5596 lbs.
Gross weight9300 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height77.6 in.
Maximum payload3704 lbs.
Wheel base133.7 in.
Width80.0 in.
Rear track67.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,260
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Steel Green Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Taupe Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,260
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,260
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,260
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Silverado 2500HD Inventory

Related Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles