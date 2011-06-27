Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

nitro276 , 12/06/2012

12 of 13 people found this review helpful

My toughest decision was the 6.0 Vortec or the 6.6 Duramax. This was really tough for me. I went with the 6.0 because all the emissions junk on the 6.6 today robs it of fuel economy terribly on top of the $7500 upcharge. This is one tough truck, the toughest vs. the 98, 02, and 06 I previously owned. I don't think there is a task I can throw at this truck that it cannot handle. This is my family's SUV. It carries me, my wife, our two kids, and our German Shepherd comfortably anywhere we want to go. More truck than I really need, but my 06 Sierra 2500HD saved my life when I was hit by a drunk driver.