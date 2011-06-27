Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
My 4th HD GM Truck
My toughest decision was the 6.0 Vortec or the 6.6 Duramax. This was really tough for me. I went with the 6.0 because all the emissions junk on the 6.6 today robs it of fuel economy terribly on top of the $7500 upcharge. This is one tough truck, the toughest vs. the 98, 02, and 06 I previously owned. I don't think there is a task I can throw at this truck that it cannot handle. This is my family's SUV. It carries me, my wife, our two kids, and our German Shepherd comfortably anywhere we want to go. More truck than I really need, but my 06 Sierra 2500HD saved my life when I was hit by a drunk driver.
Chevy 2500HD Great Truck
I just purchased a 2011 Chevrolet 2500HD LTZ. I have only had the truck for 3 days but it has been a pleasure to drive and I love all the gadgets. Remote start, satellite radio, bluetooth phone, onstar, etc. The seating is very comfortable and the build quality is exceptional so far. I would recommend this truck to anyone that enjoys driving, needs a work truck. My main reason for buying this truck was the Heavy Duty part of the truck, 4WD and the great interior. The Bose Stereo system has incredible sound.
