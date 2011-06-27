  1. Home
Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Silverado 2500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,345
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,345
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,345
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,345
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle51.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,345
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,345
Bluetooth Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,345
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,345
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,345
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,345
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Color Keyed Carpeting and Vinyl Front and Rear Floormatsyes
Deep Tinted Glassyes
Cloth Seat Trimyes
OnStaryes
XM Satellite Radioyes
Cruise Controlyes
AM/FM Radio w/CD Playeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,345
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,345
Front head room41.3 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,345
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear hip Room65.5 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,345
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Black Granite Metallic Paintyes
LT245/75R16E On/Off-Road Blackwall Tiresyes
Roof Marker Lampsyes
5th-Wheel Trailer Wiring Equipmentyes
Rear Bumper Deleteyes
16" Chrome Styled Steel Wheelsyes
Winter Covers for Diesel Engineyes
Cab Roof-Mounted Lamp Provisionyes
Spare Tire Lockyes
Heavy Duty Trailering Equipmentyes
Work Truck Equipment Groupyes
Camper-Style Manual Extending Exterior Mirrorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,345
Front track68.6 in.
Length239.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.
Curb weight5720 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.5 in.
Height77.1 in.
Maximum payload3475 lbs.
Wheel base153.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,345
Exterior Colors
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Taupe Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Black
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Victory Red
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Dark Titanium, vinyl
  • Dark Titanium, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,345
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,345
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,345
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
