  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  4. Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Silverado 2500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,245
See Silverado 2500HD Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,245
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,245
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,245
Torque373 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower353 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle55.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,245
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,245
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,245
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,245
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,245
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,245
Front head room41.3 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,245
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear hip Room65.5 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,245
Front track68.6 in.
Length258.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.
Curb weight6169 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.5 in.
Height76.9 in.
Maximum payload3031 lbs.
Wheel base167.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,245
Exterior Colors
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Victory Red
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Blue Granite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Titanium, vinyl
  • Dark Titanium, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,245
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,245
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,245
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Silverado 2500HD Inventory

Related Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles