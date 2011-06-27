  1. Home
Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT2 Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Silverado 2500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,745
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,745
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,745
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,745
Torque373 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower353 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle52.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,745
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,745
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,745
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,745
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,745
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,745
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.3 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,745
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room61.8 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.3 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,745
Front track68.6 in.
Length249.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.
Curb weight6006 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.5 in.
Height76.7 in.
Maximum payload3194 lbs.
Wheel base157.5 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,745
Exterior Colors
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Victory Red
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Desert Brown Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Blue Granite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium/Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, premium cloth
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,745
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,745
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,745
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
