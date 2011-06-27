  1. Home
Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Great Truck

Marc, 01/06/2008
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2007 Silverado because of the new design, and I needed a new truck. The truck is great, runs great, smooth, quiet, and has plenty of power. The only thing I don't like is the gas mileage, I have 2000 miles on my truck so far, and mostly highway driving and I can't get better than 11 mpg. all and all the truck is nice, but the fuel economy is not worth buying a truck like this.

Best/Worse truck I've ever owned

Howard, 03/22/2010
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

This truck is hard to rate, I have the new body style 2500HD long bed standard cab with the 4x4. When I first bought it, it was amazing to drive. I installed a Magnaflow exhaust and it sounds soooooo good. Then about 3000 miles down the line, things just started falling apart, after the bumper to bumper ended. Fuses and electrical went out on me all the time. The headlamp connectors melted. The gears kept grinding from 3rd to 4th. I had to replace the alternator and pulleys twice. The headlights dim on all models when you hit the brake. Its just falling apart. It's a fast truck and amazing to hear but it's not worth the maintenance. I'm buying an F-150 next week.

Duramax Reg Cab

knute, 12/04/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Great performance, have to check the mirrors to see if the car hauler is still behind me when I'm towing. Interior seems smaller than my '04 but still comfortable. A little too much bling with the chrome bumpers and the bulges in an attempt to make it look bigger than it really is. Had the front bumper painted black to match the body color. Looks a lot cleaner.

2500 6,0 4x4

crackdaddy, 09/06/2009
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Having good luck so far 3.73 gears 6speed auto getting 14.5 average 6 mile drive to work. Pulls good haven't checked pulling mpg yet. Wish the cab had more room behind the seat and seats don't flip fwd far enough. Overall happy with it has 13,000 miles

general

crack007, 06/09/2010
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought the truck to pull a cattle trailer 28' triple axle which it does well. I average 7 to 8 pulling and 10 to 13 local 14 to 16 hwy only. It pulls very well but the seats leave a lot to be wanted had an 05 z71 the seats were so much nicer to look at and more comfortable! I pull a load 6 hrs one way twice a month total weight of 27 to 31 kg. It pulls it well just wish it got better mpg empty. I can accept 7 pulling the dmax only gets 9 and the price diff isn't worth my two 600 mile trips twice a month for 5 yrs that I will own it. However the 6.0 pwr stroke guys do get upset whenever you pass them pulling the same load up a hill. But it is turning 4500 to 5000 rpm to pass them.

