Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Great Rig

bw626, 08/21/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This is a nice rig, it looks good and is very powerful. The interior is roomy and comfortable for long trips. I pulled a 73 Cougar in my trailer with it and got only 6 MPG, but hey, it's a truck, don't expect Prius gas mileage. This is the best truck out there and there is nothing I would change about it, except I wish I got leather in mine.

Report Abuse

farm truck

Jerry Roth, 02/18/2017
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

It drives well on ice and snow

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Just keeps purring

Mr. Jorgensen, 09/12/2018
LT2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Diesels cost more to maintain, but no gas engine can match the power and rugged durability. The Allison transmission is bullet proof. 200,000 miles so far with original brakes, exhaust system, and serpentine belt. Cab and upholstery still good, but minor signs of age after 11 years. Can easily get another 150,000 miles./

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Newly Purchase Chevy Silverado 2500HD

dvkiel, 11/24/2014
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have recently purchased a good used 2007 Chevy Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab, long bed truck with 33,000 original miles on it. I have only had it for about a month now but so far it appears to be everything that I am going to need in a truck. It has the 6.0L Vortec engine in it so it should handle the 23' 5th wheel that we are purchasing as well, pretty easily. The truck runs fine, rides pretty smooth (for a truck) and handles fine. I'm getting about what I would expect a truck of this size to get on mpg, averaging 12.6 on the first 4 tanks of gas. I expect lower once we start pulling the 5th wheel.

Report Abuse

It really is the truck

thelegs, 04/25/2007
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

What an amazing truck. I have had it for a little over a month and put almost 3200 miles on it. New Duramax is incredible. Very little turbo lag. Everything about this truck is the way a truck should be. All the toys and finally a power rear slider integrated trailer brake rear parking assist. Navigation is easy to use and ride is actually improved

Report Abuse
Research Similar Vehicles