Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT1 Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Silverado 2500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,130
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle49.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room62.9 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Length237.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity12000 lbs.
Curb weight5883 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.
Ground clearance10.6 in.
Height77.0 in.
Maximum payload3317 lbs.
Wheel base153.0 in.
Width79.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Pewter
  • Dark Toreador Red
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Indigo Blue
  • Orange
  • Green
  • Low Gloss Tan
  • Low Gloss Green
  • Blue
  • Blue Metallic
  • Yellow
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Tangier Orange
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Woodland Green
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray, leather
  • Dark Charcoal, leather
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
  • Tan, leather
  • Tan, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
chrome steel wheelsyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
