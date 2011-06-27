  1. Home
Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Great truck

terry, 09/20/2005
This truck has everthing I need in a truck. Smooth performance, quiet, and plenty of power.

Duramax is great

kacansas, 06/17/2007
This one of the best vehicles I have ever owned! That is out of 40 to 50! It has never let me down and has helped me help other in deep snow, on ice, in the heat and in the cold. It has a Cadillac ride plus the capacity to tow a house! What more can you want from a vehicle? Good ecomony for what you drive? Well it delivers on that too! I have gotten over 27 mpg highway and get 22 city all the time! Yeah I know I can get a hybrid that can do 50 mpg but it can't do anything but hual me. My truck can do a lot more so I love my truck!

2nd time, shame on me

Troy, 07/07/2005
Cannot say enough about the power of the 6.6 Duramax, handles grades up and down quite well. The seats are very comfortable, both front and rear; with three kids, it had to be. Not nearly as impressed with the finish as this is the second new GM/Chevy product I have owned in the past 12 years and both were of far less quality finish than the competition. Fortunately for GM/Chevy, it was the heart, not the looks, Shame on GM/Chevy for their lack of quality control on the exterior finish.

Get a Crew Cab, It's worth it!

Mr Moose from Maine, 10/17/2006
I did a lot of research before I bought a new pickup. I've owned pickups from all of the "Big 3" and had no great loyalty to anyone. I spoke with several ME game warden's who drive thier trucks in all types of weather and off road conditions, and they all said Chevy's were the best. I was undecided about an X-tend or Crew cab, went with the Crew cab. It's longer, harder to dock, uh park, but the convience of the 4 doors is worth it. Drives well, rides great. Load it up and it rides like a Cadillac. The longer length takes some getting used to, and the gas mileage isn't bad for a 300HP engine. If you take it off road make sure you have plenty of room to turn around. You'll need it! Overall, very happy!

Nice Ride

Robert, 07/30/2009
I now have 67000 miles on my Silverado and I still love it. The LBZ Duramax has never had a wrench on it and the Allison transmission is bulletproof. I regularly tow 10K lb. loads with it and it get 12-13mpg at 80mph through the North Carolina foothills. The ride is exceptionally smooth when compared to my two previous SuperDuty trucks. I got 26mpg on an unloaded trip over three different tanks of fuel averaging 60mph. Great quality. Great resell value. I would definitely consider buying another when the time comes...

