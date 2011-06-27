  1. Home
Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Silverado 2500HD
4.8
33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Reliable ride

Sam, 09/06/2010
16 of 17 people found this review helpful

156,000 miles of towing, hauling, and mountain driving as a contractor and hunter the only problems Ive had are the wheel bearings and prndl switch needed to be replaced. As comfortable as long distance driving in an HD pickup is really gonna get. Interior layout is well thought out but materials are slightly cheap. Leveled out with 33" mud tires I still get about 16 mpg in town and 20 mpg on the highway. With a heavy job trailer it doesn't pull quite as strongly as I would like but I don't think anything ever will. Off road capability is as good as it needs to be.

I'd buy another but I doubt I'll have to

joemtf, 11/17/2008
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I've had Chevy trucks in the past and when I was looking for I new one, I decided to expand my search. I test drove a Ford F250. I liked the power and looks but I was cramped in the seat and it felt like I was driving a covered wagon. An insurance adjuster said to stay away from the Dodge. They won't hold up as well in an accident as the Ford and Chevy. So I bought a new 2004 Chevy Duramax 2500HD, LB 4x4 and I love it! I have 110,000 miles and a steady 16.9 mpg here in Colorado. We haul two ATV's on a bulldog carrier in the bed and pull a 26 ft. travel trailer through the mountains with no problem. The only mods are an air intake system and air bags in the back. Zero problems!

Duramax Diesel

wolfe, 03/28/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I owned a Silverado with the 6.2 Detroit Diesel, and it now has over 300,000 miles. I bought the new Chevy with the Duramax for serveral reasons, but the Duramax and Allison transmission make this truck a truly great vehicle. There is literally no comparison in the market, and the improved torque and horsepower on the Duramax is an incredible feat. The fuel economy is up substantially, and the emissions are down. I look at this truck as a vehicle that will last past the point of wanting to keep driving it. This is a great truck!

Excellent Truck

sharris90, 09/03/2003
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

Very Happy with this truck drove a Dodge and Ford did not like them and I did like the power of the Duramax engine better!!!!!!!!!!!!

Excellent Truck

WHG4AU, 11/24/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I purchased this truck brand new from the dealer and have been extremely satisfied with it so far. The interior comfort is fantastic for a guy 6'8". Performance is great except for the fuel mileage. 13 MPG is my average around town. I added an Airade intake and a throttle body spacer along with a Flowmaster exhaust and it sounds and performs great! Terriffic power and reliability. Comfortable ride with a car-like feel. I fully recommend the Chevrolet 2500HD trucks!

