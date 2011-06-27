  1. Home
Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Silverado 2500HD
4.5
39 reviews
Outstanding truck!

dsc362, 11/22/2009
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

THis truck has been a great vehicle. I have the Duramax Diesel / Allison tran, 4x4, CC, LT package. I added a powerchip programmer to it and I get around 18.5mpg, not pulling a trailer, around 13mpg pulling a loaded 18', but the power remains the same either way. You can not go wrong if you need a truck for driving around town or pulling a trailer around.

Great truck

Chris99, 08/14/2003
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I'm not sure which truck I picked from the list but I have the 4WD, Duramax with an Alison transmission. The truck has great power starting off and is quicker then my 2002 F250 Power Stroke. This truck is much quieter and more comfortable. So fat I have driven +20000 miles and have had no problems. I love my truck!

Is this what Chevy has to offer?

Jb Reno, 09/20/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I am a First time Chevy owner, ex ford guy. I am thinking I made a mistake with this purchased truck on Mon. evening and it was in the shop Tues. night with a bad tranny. Never had a problem with my Fords.

Excellent Truck All Around

Brian Schumacher, 04/10/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

No defects, flawless performance, awesome reliablity.

My Silverado

Steve Mulvihill, 03/20/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Great all around vehicle. Used for hauling motorcycles. Commuting, trips. Average over 19MPG for all use. Lost transfer case at 60K.. Covered by warranty(defective). No other problems so far. Have 102K and I plan to take to 300K. On second set of tires. These will go easily past 120K mark. Change oil every 10K and run Mobil ONE after first 30K. Runs strong. Dealer replaced original radio because paint wore off the on button. Replace ment radio has a short. Too late to do anything about it. I would get an afetrmarket radio and not go back to the dealer for another repair. Still on first brakes with 50% wear remaining. Been a great all around vehicle.

