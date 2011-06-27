Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Outstanding truck! dsc362 , 11/22/2009 12 of 13 people found this review helpful THis truck has been a great vehicle. I have the Duramax Diesel / Allison tran, 4x4, CC, LT package. I added a powerchip programmer to it and I get around 18.5mpg, not pulling a trailer, around 13mpg pulling a loaded 18', but the power remains the same either way. You can not go wrong if you need a truck for driving around town or pulling a trailer around. Report Abuse

Great truck Chris99 , 08/14/2003 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I'm not sure which truck I picked from the list but I have the 4WD, Duramax with an Alison transmission. The truck has great power starting off and is quicker then my 2002 F250 Power Stroke. This truck is much quieter and more comfortable. So fat I have driven +20000 miles and have had no problems. I love my truck!

Is this what Chevy has to offer? Jb Reno , 09/20/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I am a First time Chevy owner, ex ford guy. I am thinking I made a mistake with this purchased truck on Mon. evening and it was in the shop Tues. night with a bad tranny. Never had a problem with my Fords.

Excellent Truck All Around Brian Schumacher , 04/10/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful No defects, flawless performance, awesome reliablity.