Used 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Consumer Reviews

Outstanding truck! dsc362 , 11/22/2009 12 of 13 people found this review helpful THis truck has been a great vehicle. I have the Duramax Diesel / Allison tran, 4x4, CC, LT package. I added a powerchip programmer to it and I get around 18.5mpg, not pulling a trailer, around 13mpg pulling a loaded 18', but the power remains the same either way. You can not go wrong if you need a truck for driving around town or pulling a trailer around.

Fuel Injector problems Kurt & Cindy , 10/07/2009 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Paid all cash and had hopes for many years of good use. At about 90K we had fuel injector problems which were repaired under warranty. 50K later at 140,000 we began to see smoke from the tail pipe. Took the car into Chevy service and was told that two or three injectors were beginning to fail, but that they still tested to be acceptable by GM standards. The car billowed smoke, a few weeks later we found fuel in our motor oil. Still no budge from GM to repair the injectors which were covered under a extended warranty but still tested within their standards. GM didn't care if we blew our motor as it wasn't covered. We're done with GM.

Shocked with all the positive Reviews edthebuilder , 10/10/2013 14 of 22 people found this review helpful 1st, I have the 8.1L engine. Pulls great but mileage is disgusting. $80 in the tank and the range says 212 miles. Only have 70K on it (who can afford to drive it). Purchased as dealer demo w/ 7K on it, got home & oil was not even on the stick. Found out that you must add a quart of oil every two fill ups. Dealer told me "that's normal". Gages went out & was part of recall & class action suit but that expired & now its $550 for a rebuilt unit...thanks GM. Garage stored but undercarriage is all rusted! Brakes are awful. Lots of confidence w/ 10,000 lbs behind me on a wet road. This thing rides like a dump truck. This is my last GM EVER. I'm out... My next truck will be a Toyota

Beware amicozzi , 08/21/2015 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) 7 of 15 people found this review helpful Chevy silverado's are one of five most repaired vehicles. "Consumer reporting". I have spent over 8000 on my 03 for repairs not including regular maintainance. Never again! GM you should not be in business!