  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  4. Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Silverado 2500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,754
See Silverado 2500HD Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,754
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,754
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,754
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle46.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,754
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,754
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,754
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,754
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,754
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,754
premium clothyes
Front head room41 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,754
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,754
Front track68.6 in.
Length227.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity12000 lbs.
Curb weight5393 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.2 in.
Maximum payload3807 lbs.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width79.7 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,754
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Graphite
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,754
chrome steel wheelsyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,754
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,754
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Silverado 2500HD Inventory

Related Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles