Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Base Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Silverado 2500HD
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle50.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track68.6 in.
Length246.6 in.
Curb weight5523 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.2 in.
Maximum payload3677 lbs.
Wheel base157.5 in.
Width79.7 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
Interior Colors
  • Tan
  • Medium Gray
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
