Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

2001 2500HD Swiech , 03/23/2007 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I have the pop-up goose neck hitch and the 8.1L engine. Massive power, but massive gas guzzler. It will pass everything but a gas station. Report Abuse

Best Truck Chevy Lover , 09/16/2010 6 of 8 people found this review helpful Best truck has the 8.1 with the allison tranny. Has power and with a full load it won't bog down. All one ton and in great condition lots of miles over 216k but still runs strong, I never have a problem with the truck, I use it to pull and drive on a daily basis. The 4x4 works great too.When needing to it will turn all 4 tires without a problem. With all the normal maintenance it runs strong with no problems. I highly recommend this truck for any occasion or any reason. Report Abuse

D-Max Diesel Rules! RobnCar , 05/20/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The 6.6L DuraMax Turbo Diesel w/ Allison 5sp 2500HD is the best truck I've owned. It will out haul and out tow the others hands down. We had a '96 Suburban w/454 and this diesel makes that look like a toy. We were able to tow a '55 Chevy uphill with the windows up and A/C on at 70MPH and the truck acted like there was no trailer there at all. What a brute! I forgot to mention the 20MPG highway! What a great truck! I'd buy another in a minute... Report Abuse

2500 HD wimpy truck JELAY114 , 12/15/2003 0 of 2 people found this review helpful This truck is strong off the dealer lot. After a few miles it was nothing but problems. bad transfer case, 3 BCMs, wiring harnesses, fuel economy, now I have just found diesel in the crankcase... Report Abuse