Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

5(53%)4(20%)3(20%)2(7%)1(0%)
4.2
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2001 2500HD

Swiech, 03/23/2007
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

I have the pop-up goose neck hitch and the 8.1L engine. Massive power, but massive gas guzzler. It will pass everything but a gas station.

Best Truck

Chevy Lover , 09/16/2010
6 of 8 people found this review helpful

Best truck has the 8.1 with the allison tranny. Has power and with a full load it won't bog down. All one ton and in great condition lots of miles over 216k but still runs strong, I never have a problem with the truck, I use it to pull and drive on a daily basis. The 4x4 works great too.When needing to it will turn all 4 tires without a problem. With all the normal maintenance it runs strong with no problems. I highly recommend this truck for any occasion or any reason.

D-Max Diesel Rules!

RobnCar, 05/20/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The 6.6L DuraMax Turbo Diesel w/ Allison 5sp 2500HD is the best truck I've owned. It will out haul and out tow the others hands down. We had a '96 Suburban w/454 and this diesel makes that look like a toy. We were able to tow a '55 Chevy uphill with the windows up and A/C on at 70MPH and the truck acted like there was no trailer there at all. What a brute! I forgot to mention the 20MPG highway! What a great truck! I'd buy another in a minute...

2500 HD wimpy truck

JELAY114, 12/15/2003
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

This truck is strong off the dealer lot. After a few miles it was nothing but problems. bad transfer case, 3 BCMs, wiring harnesses, fuel economy, now I have just found diesel in the crankcase...

GM down the tubes

lemon buyer, 07/14/2002
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

My 2001 Chevy HD started the notorious engine knock at 7,000mi. With just over 13000 mi. on it now,the transmission went out.I now know why I avoided chevy pickups for years. They may look nice,but they are junk,and GM wont back them.

