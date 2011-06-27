Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
2001 2500HD
I have the pop-up goose neck hitch and the 8.1L engine. Massive power, but massive gas guzzler. It will pass everything but a gas station.
Best Truck
Best truck has the 8.1 with the allison tranny. Has power and with a full load it won't bog down. All one ton and in great condition lots of miles over 216k but still runs strong, I never have a problem with the truck, I use it to pull and drive on a daily basis. The 4x4 works great too.When needing to it will turn all 4 tires without a problem. With all the normal maintenance it runs strong with no problems. I highly recommend this truck for any occasion or any reason.
D-Max Diesel Rules!
The 6.6L DuraMax Turbo Diesel w/ Allison 5sp 2500HD is the best truck I've owned. It will out haul and out tow the others hands down. We had a '96 Suburban w/454 and this diesel makes that look like a toy. We were able to tow a '55 Chevy uphill with the windows up and A/C on at 70MPH and the truck acted like there was no trailer there at all. What a brute! I forgot to mention the 20MPG highway! What a great truck! I'd buy another in a minute...
2500 HD wimpy truck
This truck is strong off the dealer lot. After a few miles it was nothing but problems. bad transfer case, 3 BCMs, wiring harnesses, fuel economy, now I have just found diesel in the crankcase...
GM down the tubes
My 2001 Chevy HD started the notorious engine knock at 7,000mi. With just over 13000 mi. on it now,the transmission went out.I now know why I avoided chevy pickups for years. They may look nice,but they are junk,and GM wont back them.
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 2500HD
Related Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner