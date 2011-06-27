Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Consumer Reviews

2001 2500HD Swiech , 03/23/2007 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I have the pop-up goose neck hitch and the 8.1L engine. Massive power, but massive gas guzzler. It will pass everything but a gas station. Report Abuse

Great Engine - Duramax Dave , 02/23/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought used from brother. 6.6L Diesel Duramax engine. Never a problem. Lots and lots of power with this engine. Maintenance easy for a DIY. I'll never go back to a gasoline powered P/U. I consistantly get 21 - 22 MPG on the highway, and 18 in town, when running with out a load. Everything solid, reliable and predictable. Would buy again in a minute. Brother chose this color. I'd never get navy blue. Requires lots of washing. Report Abuse

Nightmare HarleyFXDL , 12/19/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this truck used with 72k miles. It has the 8.1/Allison combo. Right from the start the windshield washer,horn,interior lights did not work. I noticed many electrical glitches coming and going. Now the trans is giving me troubles not to mention the piston slap. Chevy refuses to take responsibilty for any of the issues. I understand the truck has 78k now and is 7 yrs old, but this many problems should not occur this early. Had Fords my whole life and never had this many problems. I tried Chevy and the problems never stop coming. They don't offer enough space to list all that has gone wrong. Chevy step up or you will lose customers! Report Abuse

Bad Snow Country Truck Ed B , 05/31/2017 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful 2001 Chevy Silverado 4WD LT 6.0L V8. Rust, rust, rust! Safety problem with brake lines rusting out and no braking effort after rupture. Exhaust manifold studs break off due to expansion and contraction, leaving you with an expensive repair bill. That is on top of the brake lines. Go to NHTSA and read the stories of people who lost their brakes in traffic. GM refuses to recall. Many items that were designed incorrectly and GM refuses to step up to the plate. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse