Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Consumer Reviews
2001 2500HD
I have the pop-up goose neck hitch and the 8.1L engine. Massive power, but massive gas guzzler. It will pass everything but a gas station.
Great Engine - Duramax
Bought used from brother. 6.6L Diesel Duramax engine. Never a problem. Lots and lots of power with this engine. Maintenance easy for a DIY. I'll never go back to a gasoline powered P/U. I consistantly get 21 - 22 MPG on the highway, and 18 in town, when running with out a load. Everything solid, reliable and predictable. Would buy again in a minute. Brother chose this color. I'd never get navy blue. Requires lots of washing.
Nightmare
I bought this truck used with 72k miles. It has the 8.1/Allison combo. Right from the start the windshield washer,horn,interior lights did not work. I noticed many electrical glitches coming and going. Now the trans is giving me troubles not to mention the piston slap. Chevy refuses to take responsibilty for any of the issues. I understand the truck has 78k now and is 7 yrs old, but this many problems should not occur this early. Had Fords my whole life and never had this many problems. I tried Chevy and the problems never stop coming. They don't offer enough space to list all that has gone wrong. Chevy step up or you will lose customers!
Bad Snow Country Truck
2001 Chevy Silverado 4WD LT 6.0L V8. Rust, rust, rust! Safety problem with brake lines rusting out and no braking effort after rupture. Exhaust manifold studs break off due to expansion and contraction, leaving you with an expensive repair bill. That is on top of the brake lines. Go to NHTSA and read the stories of people who lost their brakes in traffic. GM refuses to recall. Many items that were designed incorrectly and GM refuses to step up to the plate.
Best Truck
Best truck has the 8.1 with the allison tranny. Has power and with a full load it won't bog down. All one ton and in great condition lots of miles over 216k but still runs strong, I never have a problem with the truck, I use it to pull and drive on a daily basis. The 4x4 works great too.When needing to it will turn all 4 tires without a problem. With all the normal maintenance it runs strong with no problems. I highly recommend this truck for any occasion or any reason.
