  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic
  4. Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT1 Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Silverado 2500HD Classic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,550
See Silverado 2500HD Classic Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,550
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,550
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,550
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle49.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,550
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,550
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,550
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,550
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,550
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,550
premium clothyes
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,550
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room62.9 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,550
Length239.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity12000 lbs.
Curb weight5594 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height77.0 in.
Maximum payload3606 lbs.
Wheel base153.0 in.
Width79.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,550
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Victory Red
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Blue Metallic (Fleet)
  • Low Gloss Green (Fleet)
  • Low Gloss Tan (Fleet)
  • Blue (Fleet)
  • Indigo Blue (Fleet)
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic (Fleet)
  • Green (Fleet)
  • Orange (Fleet)
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Gray Metallic (Fleet)
  • Dark Toreador Red (Fleet)
  • Pewter (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Tan, leather
  • Tan, premium cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, leather
  • Medium Gray, leather
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,550
chrome steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,550
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,550
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Silverado 2500HD Classic Inventory

Related Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT1 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles