Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LS Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Silverado 2500HD Classic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,315
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,315
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,315
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,315
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle46.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,315
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,315
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,315
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,315
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,315
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,315
premium clothyes
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,315
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,315
Length230.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity12000 lbs.
Curb weight5398 lbs.
Gross weight9200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.2 in.
Maximum payload3802 lbs.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width79.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,315
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Victory Red
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Blue Metallic (Fleet)
  • Low Gloss Green (Fleet)
  • Low Gloss Tan (Fleet)
  • Blue (Fleet)
  • Indigo Blue (Fleet)
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic (Fleet)
  • Green (Fleet)
  • Orange (Fleet)
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Gray Metallic (Fleet)
  • Dark Toreador Red (Fleet)
  • Pewter (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Tan, cloth
  • Tan, premium cloth
  • Tan, vinyl
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, vinyl
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,315
chrome steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,315
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,315
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
