  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 2500
  4. Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Work Truck Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Silverado 2500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,625
See Silverado 2500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,625
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,625
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,625
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle45.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,625
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,625
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,625
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,625
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,625
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,625
Front head room41 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,625
Front track65 in.
Curb weight5030 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Angle of approach25.4 degrees
Maximum payload3570 lbs.
Angle of departure27.5 degrees
Length222.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity10800 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height74.2 in.
Wheel base133 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,625
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Arrival Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Black
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Tan
  • Dark Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,625
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,625
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,625
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Silverado 2500 Inventory

Related Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Work Truck info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles